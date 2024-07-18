India’s 1st Foot Locker store to open in Nexus Select CityWalk, Delhi

The store, which will be based on the ‘Store of the future’ concept is currently under fit-outs

Mumbai: New York-based athletic shoes and apparel retailer Foot Locker’s first store in India will open at Nexus Select CityWalk located at Saket in New Delhi, revealed signages from the brand.

A storefront on the mall’s first floor, adjacent to the Skechers store, is seen bearing the Foot Locker logo and tagline ‘The Heart of Sneakers’ along with the messages “Get Ready” and “Coming Soon”.

Foot Locker stores in India will typically range from 3,000 sq. ft. to 5,000 sq. ft.

IndiaRetailing was the first to report that Foot Locker will debut in a New Delhi mall in October this year. Read more about it here.

Foot Locker is being brought into India by Mumbai-based footwear company Metro Brands Ltd. (MBL), which has entered into a multi-decade licensing agreement with the US-based speciality retailer to own and operate Foot Locker stores in India.

In the current fiscal, MBL plans to open two to six Foot Locker stores in two to three cities, taking a planned approach to expansion.

The Saket mall store will be based on Foot Locker’s ‘store of the future’, featuring a bold storefront, distinct in-store environment, expanded footwear, and accessory selections, an emphasis on sustainability, dynamic digital fixtures, and other technological advances.

Foot Locker is known for its comprehensive collection of premium sneakers and other athletic footwear from a wide range of brands including Nike, Adidas, New Balance, On, Hoka, Mitchell & Ness, Outerstuff, Jordan, Birkenstock, Puma, Asics and UGG among several others.

While Foot Locker will open stores through MBL, it has partnered with Nykaa to sell online in India.

In addition to Foot Locker, MBL, which operated 836 Stores in 193 cities across 31 Indian states and Union territories as of 30 March 2024, has international brands Crocs and FitFlop in its portfolio.

Over the years, Select CityWalk has been the preferred entry point for several international brands entering the Indian market. These include Gap, Muji, Chanel, Zara, H&M, Bath & Body Works.

The mall which offers 0.5 million sq. ft. leasable area is recognised as one of India’s highest-performing assets based on tenant sales per square foot, as per Nexus Trust’s website.