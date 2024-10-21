UK-based Accessorize London to open up to 10 stores in India every year, targets travel retail space

As of now, the company operates 30 stores in India across cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Nagpur

Bengaluru: UK-based fashion accessories brand Accessorize London plans to launch seven to 10 stores annually for the next three years in India, with a focus on expanding its footprint in the country’s travel retail sector, a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

“We are prioritising targeted retail expansion at the moment, especially since we had to close a few stores during the pandemic. Now, we are set to bounce back, aiming to open around seven to 10 stores each year,” said Kumar Saurabh, chief executive officer of Planet Retail Holdings Pvt. Ltd., the master franchisee of Accessorize London in India.

As of now, the company operates 30 stores in India across cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Nagpur.

The brand intends to open more stores in airports. “Accessorize thrives in locations with strong footfall due to its appeal as an impulse-buy brand,” said Saurabh. “The Indian travel retail landscape is fragmented with many contenders and this initiative helps us emerge as a standout brand.”

Accessorize London was founded in 1984 by British businessman Peter Simon with its first store in London’s shopping and entertainment hub Covent Garden. Building on its homegrown success, the first international store was launched in Reykjavik, Iceland in 1994.

Today, the retailer is present in over 56 markets across the globe with approximately 900 stores worldwide.

The brand entered the Indian market in 2006 partnering with Planet Retail Holdings. Its first two stores opened in the National Capital Region—one at Ambience Mall in Gurgaon and the Select City Walk in New Delhi.

In addition to its offline stores, the company sells its products through its direct-to-consumer (D2C) website and various e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Flipkart, and Tata CLiQ.

“Since we began as an offline brand, our offline sales currently account for about 60% of our business, and the rest is online. While this ratio may shift slightly over time, with online potentially growing a bit larger, we don’t expect any dramatic changes in the next three years,” added Saurabh.

Primarily targeting women aged 25 to 35, Accessorize London offers approximately 1,200 to 1,500 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across various categories, including bags, jewellery, sunglasses, scarves, and hair accessories, with updates occurring every six months.

The company is considering launching more categories in India.

“One category we are looking to introduce is watches, while we are also actively discussing and evaluating the addition of perfumes. We anticipate seeing these within the brand in the next three to six months,” he said.

The spokesperson did not disclose the brand’s financial figures, but for FY25, the brand is aiming for a growth of 15% to 20% over financial last year.