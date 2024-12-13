Hamleys opens 4th store in Italy at MaxiMall Pompeii

This latest store opening is part of Hamleys’ collaboration with Giochi Preziosi S.P.A., Italy’s leading toy manufacturer and distributor.

New Delhi: Toy store Hamleys has opened its fourth Italian store at MaxiMall Pompeii, near Naples, a release by the company said on Friday.

Spanning 750 square meters, the store is designed to bring Hamleys’ signature magic and entertainment to life, the release added.

Customers will find a selection of toys across age groups and categories, featuring popular brands such as Lego, Build-a-Bear, and Hello Kitty. Classic Hamleys features, including live toy demonstrations, entertainment, and character appearances, will also delight visitors.

“Our new store at MaxiMall Pompeii reflects our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for children and families worldwide. We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Giochi Preziosi and bring Hamleys’ magic to even more communities in Italy,” said Sumeet Yadav, CEO, of Hamleys Global.

This latest store opening is part of Hamleys’ collaboration with Giochi Preziosi S.P.A., Italy’s leading toy manufacturer and distributor. The MaxiMall Pompeii, a 200,000-square-meter retail and leisure complex, provides a prime location, blending shopping, dining, and entertainment with the region’s historic charm.

Established in 1760, Hamleys is a global toy retailer known for its flagship store on London’s Regent Street. The brand operates 190 stores across 14 countries, offering an engaging retail experience through play opportunities, interactive demonstrations, and a wide selection of toys. Hamleys has been part of Reliance Brands Limited (RBg bL) since 2019.

Founded in 1978, the Giochi Preziosi Group is a leader in Europe’s toy market, distributing and developing toys under renowned licenses. The company operates in multiple European countries and has expanded its retail footprint with several stores under its brand.