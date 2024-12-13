American clothing brand Hollister to enter India with Myntra

Hollister will make its entry into India through a franchise partnership with Myntra Jabong, the B2B wholesale arm of Myntra

Bengaluru: American clothing brand Hollister, owned by Abercrombie & Fitch, will enter the Indian market through a franchise partnership with Myntra Jabong, the business-to-business (B2B) wholesale arm of fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra, the e-tailer wrote on social media.

“This marks a significant milestone in the country’s evolving fashion journey. Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, known for their timeless style and exceptional quality, are sure to woo Gen Z, millennials, and beyond with their unmatched quality and style,” Myntra said in a LinkedIn post.

Hollister sells casual apparel, accessories, and fragrances. With its corporate headquarters in Libertyville, Illinois, Hollister has manufacturing and distribution centres on three continents and sells in nearly 80 countries.

Founded in 1892, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is an omnichannel retailer of apparel and accessories, catering to men, women, and children. Apart from Hollister, it also owns kidswear brand Abercrombie Kids, and athleisure wear brand Gilly Hicks.