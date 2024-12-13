Luxury clothing brand Vrndha launches today

Vrndha’s collection is available on its website and select e-commerce platforms, including Amazon

New Delhi: Vrndha, a new clothing brand, has launched with a focus on using khadi fabric and minimalist designs, a release by the company said on Friday.

Founded by Prathamesh C., a digital marketing professional, the brand aims to combine India’s textile heritage with sustainable fashion practices, the release added.

“The idea for Vrndha came to me when I noticed a gap in the market,” said Prathamesh. “There wasn’t a clothing brand that fully aligned with sustainability, minimalism, and natural materials. With Vrndha, we aim to preserve India’s textile traditions while catering to modern consumers.”

