Luxury clothing brand Vrndha launches today

Representative Image
New Delhi: Vrndha, a new clothing brand, has launched with a focus on using khadi fabric and minimalist designs, a release by the company said on Friday.

Founded by Prathamesh C., a digital marketing professional, the brand aims to combine India’s textile heritage with sustainable fashion practices, the release added.

“The idea for Vrndha came to me when I noticed a gap in the market,” said Prathamesh. “There wasn’t a clothing brand that fully aligned with sustainability, minimalism, and natural materials. With Vrndha, we aim to preserve India’s textile traditions while catering to modern consumers.”

Vrndha’s collection is available on its website and on select e-commerce platforms, including Amazon.

