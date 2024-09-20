Myntra BFF expects 1.6 fold increase in traffic over BAU

Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival (BFF) sale event is set to kick off on 26 September, with early access available for Myntra Insiders starting 25 September

Bengaluru: Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra is expecting to witness a traffic jump of 1.6 fold over normal business days during its festive sale Big Fashion Festival (BFF), the company said in a press release on Friday.

Starting from 26 September, with early access for Myntra Insiders on 25 September, the sale promises customers three times the value while shopping for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products.

This year’s BFF will feature over 3.4 million styles from more than 9,700 brands, an increase of 3,700 compared to last festive season. The event will also include around 16,000 kirana partners spread across 98% of serviceable pin codes.

Myntra will feature a ‘Brand Of The Day’ promotion with brands at never-before value alongside ‘Buy 1, Get 4’ deal, and ‘Brand Mania’ event that provides discounts on premium brands.

During the event, customers can avail an extra 7.5% + 5% discount by using Myntra’s co-branded credit card in partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank. Additionally, with guaranteed cashback from PhonePe and financial institutions like ICICI, Kotak, and Axis, Myntra shoppers can receive up to 10% off. Additionally, customers will have the option from Bajaj Finserv for no cost EMI.

“As we are set to kick start Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival, we are happy to make a massive selection of 3.4 million styles from among the best in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle industry available,” said Neha Wali, senior director, revenue and growth at Myntra. “With a spike in demand witnessed during earlier festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, we are anticipating a notable increase in demand during BFF.”

Myntra will present over 75,000 styles in Myntra FWD aimed at Gen Z consumers, along with 470,000 premium and stylish products in the home sector, and 70,000 styles in its gifting category.

Bengaluru-based Myntra, that is owned by Flipkart Group, offers a range of fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands such as H&M, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil.

The company currently services over 19,000 pin codes across the country and has nearly 60 million monthly active users.