Wooden Street opens 101st store in Lucknow

Bengaluru: Jaipur-based home decor and furnishing brand Wooden Street has launched its 101st store, just a week after celebrating the milestone of opening its 100th store in Udaipur, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Spread across 4,000 sq. ft. of retail area, the newest outlet is situated on the third floor of Phoenix United Mall in Lucknow. It is the second outlet of the brand in the city, with the first store located at Gomti Nagar.

“We are excited to open our second store in Lucknow, marking our 101st store in India. After witnessing the success of our Gomti Nagar outlet, it was clear that expanding to another prime location in the city is the right step,” said Lokendra Ranawat, chief executive officer of Wooden Street.

The retailer plans to continue its expansion with a goal to open even more stores in the coming years, further increasing its footprint in both metro and tier-2 cities, the release added.

Founded in 2015, Wooden Street serves over one million customers and offers a selection of over 30,000 furniture, décor, and furnishing items.

The brand operates both online and through a network of brick-and-mortar stores across cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. It also runs over 20 warehouses,15 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing facilities and over 350 delivery hubs nationwide.

In September 2023, IndiaRetailing reported that the furniture retailer plans to open 300 stores across India within the next 36 months and is targeting a revenue of Rs 50 million.