Wooden Street reaches 100 store milestone

The new Wooden Street store is located in Udaipur

Bengaluru: Jaipur-based home decor and furnishing brand Wooden Street has reached the milestone of 100 stores with the launch of its latest store in Udaipur, the company said in a press release on Friday.

“We wouldn’t have reached this milestone without the trust and support of our customers, partners, and team members. We are excited about the future and what’s next for Wooden Street,” said Lokendra Ranawat, chief executive officer of Wooden Street.

In July of this year, the retailer opened its 99th store in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, where the city now boasts 19 Woodenstreet outlets.

Founded in 2015, Wooden Street serves over one million customers and offers a selection of over 30,000 furniture, décor, and furnishing items.

The brand operates both online and through a network of brick-and-mortar stores across cities such as Bengaluru (19), Mumbai (11), Hyderabad (10), Chennai (7), Pune (7), Delhi NCR (12), Jaipur (4), and Ahmedabad (3). It also runs over 30 warehouses, and over 350 delivery hubs nationwide.

In September 2023, IndiaRetailing reported that the furniture retailer plans to open 300 stores across India within the next 36 months and is targeting a revenue of Rs 50 million.

While the majority of its stores are located in metropolitan cities, the company is also expanding its footprint to tier-1 and tier-2 cities to meet the growing demand for premium furniture and home decor, the release added.

Earlier this year, Wooden Street launched Light Street, an exclusive in-house brand dedicated to lighting decor. It is planning to open around 50 similar stores in the next 18-24 months in metros like Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Jaipur.