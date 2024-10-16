Crossword Bookstores opens its 111th store

Spread across 1,000 sq. ft. of retail space, the new store is located at Oberoi Mall, Goregaon, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Homegrown bookstore chain Crossword Bookstores has opened its 111th outlet in Mumbai, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. Spread across 1,000 sq. ft. of retail space, the new store is located at Oberoi Mall, Goregaon.

“We are delighted to bring Crossword to Goregaon and cater to the growing community of book lovers in the area,” said Aakash Gupta, chief executive officer of Crossword Bookstores. “This is also our 111th store, which makes it extra special for us and reflective of our commitment to creating a fostering community space where people can connect with books and explore the world of literature.”

The book retailer has five to six new stores planned for this quarter, featuring a combination of company-owned and franchisee outlets.

Mumbai-based Crossword Bookstores was established in 1992. Its first outlet opened in October 1992 at Kemps Corner, Mumbai. In 2005, the company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the department store chain Shopper’s Stop Ltd. In 2021 Shoppers Stop sold it to Agarwal Business House (ABH).

In September 2023, the brand celebrated the milestone of opening its 100th store at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Pune.