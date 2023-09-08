Crossword Bookstores opens its 100th store in India

Located at Phoenix Mall of the Millenium, it is the brand’s 100th store in India

Mumbai: Homegrown bookstore chain Crossword Bookstores has reached a milestone as it opened its latest outlet in Pune, its 100th store, a company official announced on social media on Thursday. The store is located at the mintfresh Phoenix Mall of the Millenium, which opened its doors earlier this month.

“100 Stores! A big milestone achieved by the passionate team at Crossword! This week we welcomed booklovers to our 100th bookstore at the beautiful Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Pune!” Aakash Gupta, chief executive officer, Crossword Bookstores posted on Linkedin.

This year, Crossword Bookstores also opened its outlet in June at Acropolis Mall, Rajdanga main road, Kolkata. It is spread across 3,600 sq ft. Click here to know more about it.

Mumbai-based book retail chain Crossword Bookstores was established in 1992. Its first outlet opened in October 1992 at Kemps Corner, Mumbai. In 2005, the company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the department store chain Shoppers Stop Ltd. In 2021 Shopper’s Stop sold it to Agarwal Business House (ABH).