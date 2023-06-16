spot_img
spot_img
Latest NewsSpeciality Retail

Crossword Bookstores opens retail store in Kolkata

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
16
0
Crossword Bookstores, Kolkata; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

The store is spread across 3,600 sq. ft. of retail space and is situated at Acropolis Mall, Rajdanga main road, Kolkata

Bengaluru: Homegrown bookstore chain Crossword Bookstores has launched its new outlet in Kolkata, a company official wrote on social media. The store is spread across 3,600 sq ft of retail space and is situated at Acropolis Mall, Rajdanga main road, Kolkata.

“Embrace the joy of reading in the city of joy! A new community space spread over 3600 sq ft. Thoughtfully curated for book lovers. Crossword Bookstores is now open in Acropolis Mall, Kolkata,” said Siddik Fruitwala, vice president at Crossword Bookstores in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

Recently, the retailer refurbished its store at Growel’s 101 Mall in Mumbai and opened a new store at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway in Bengaluru, according to Fruitwala.

Mumbai-based book retail chain Crossword Bookstores was established in 1992. Its first outlet opened in October 1992 at Kemps Corner, Mumbai.

In 2005, the company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the department store chain Shopper’s Stop Ltd. In 2021 Shopper’s Stop sold it to Agarwal Business House (ABH).

spot_img
Latest News
Food & BeverageIndiaretailing Bureau -

Magicpin clocks 50% monthly growth on ONDC with over 30,000 daily orders

Magicpin joined ONDC about nine weeks ago, within the first four weeks of joining, it scaled from 100 to...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In