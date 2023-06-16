Crossword Bookstores opens retail store in Kolkata

The store is spread across 3,600 sq. ft. of retail space and is situated at Acropolis Mall, Rajdanga main road, Kolkata

Bengaluru: Homegrown bookstore chain Crossword Bookstores has launched its new outlet in Kolkata, a company official wrote on social media. The store is spread across 3,600 sq ft of retail space and is situated at Acropolis Mall, Rajdanga main road, Kolkata.

“Embrace the joy of reading in the city of joy! A new community space spread over 3600 sq ft. Thoughtfully curated for book lovers. Crossword Bookstores is now open in Acropolis Mall, Kolkata,” said Siddik Fruitwala, vice president at Crossword Bookstores in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

Recently, the retailer refurbished its store at Growel’s 101 Mall in Mumbai and opened a new store at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway in Bengaluru, according to Fruitwala.

Mumbai-based book retail chain Crossword Bookstores was established in 1992. Its first outlet opened in October 1992 at Kemps Corner, Mumbai.

In 2005, the company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the department store chain Shopper’s Stop Ltd. In 2021 Shopper’s Stop sold it to Agarwal Business House (ABH).