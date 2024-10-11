57% of Indian e-commerce and q-commerce shoppers struggle to find ‘best before date’ on most platforms: Survey

A comparison with the 2023 results shows that the percentage of consumers who cannot find the displayed best before date has increased from 50% to 57%, reflecting a decline in compliance

Bengaluru: As many as 57% of Indian e-commerce and quick commerce shoppers are not able to find the ‘best before date’ for human consumption displayed on most platforms, according to a survey conducted by local social network LocalCircles.

22% of the respondents indicated that best before date is displayed on just a few apps and sites, while 35% of respondents said that they could not find best before data displayed on any app site.

A comparison of the new survey data with the results from 2023 reveals that the percentage of consumers unable to locate the displayed best before date has risen from 50% to 57%, indicating a decline in compliance.

The survey identifies platforms such as Tata Neu, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, and Big Basket as fully compliant in displaying the best before date for packaged products. In contrast, platforms like Big Basket Now, Amazon, Amazon Fresh, and Milk Basket are deemed partially compliant, as they display the best before date or manufacturing date with shelf life for some packaged human consumption products, but not for others.

Most platforms have been found to be non-compliant, with either all or a large majority of the packaged human consumption products not having best before date. These platforms include Meesho, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, Lenskart, JioMart, Myglamm, Snapdeal, and Decathlon.

Feedback received from consumers indicates that platforms that do not have such information displayed drive distrust amongst most consumers and most consumers tend to withdraw from such platforms after a few bad experiences.

LocalCircles will be escalating these findings with the Department of Consumer Affairs and Department of Legal Metrology for enforcement action.

The survey received over 24,000 responses from e-commerce consumers located in 305 districts of India.

The survey also revealed that 35% of e-commerce and quick commerce consumers cannot find the maximum retail price (MRP) displayed on most platforms, while 65% were able to generally find the MRP displayed on the platforms.

When comparing the results seen in 2023 and the latest survey data, the percentage of consumers who were unable to find MRP has reduced from 40% to 35% indicating improvement in compliance.