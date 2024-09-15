Register Now
Google News
spot_img
E-CommerceFood & GroceryIn Focus

Over one-third of grocery products listed on a major e-commerce platform have information discrepancies: Study

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
1
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The study identified several discrepancies, including varying net weights, inconsistent barcodes, and poor-quality images

Bengaluru: As many as 34.83% of grocery products (approximately 1,000 products) listed on a major e-commerce platform have incomplete or inaccurate information, according to a study by health and retail tech platform Natfirst.

The study analysed 2,871 grocery products listed on the platform.

It identified several discrepancies, including varying net weights, inconsistent barcodes, and poor-quality images. Specifically, 65 products were missing multiple key labelling elements such as nutritional table, ingredients, and net weight, 232 products featured illegible images, and 139 products lacked a nutritional table altogether.

In response, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has recently reactivated the draft Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Amendment Regulations, 2022.

According to the FSSAI, e-commerce companies are now required to follow specific labelling and display standards for food products. This includes providing a clear image of the principal display panel of pre-packed foods and displaying their FSSAI License or Registration on the platform. Additionally, food products can be sampled at any point in the supply chain.

“The findings underscore an urgent need for retail intelligence solutions that enable real-time adherence to FSSAI’s norms in order to ensure consumer safety and transparency,” said Ravi Putrevu, founder of Natfirst.

“It also highlights the ongoing challenge of maintaining high-quality food labelling standards with millions of products being sold each month across diverse sales platforms, reinforcing the need for regulatory compliance in both domestic as well as international markets,” he added.

Latest News
SpotlightIndiaretailing Bureau -

Phygital Futures: RetailGPT’s Role in Elevating Retail Ecosystem

This GenAI-driven platform leverages sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalise shopping experiences, making them more engaging and intuitiveAs the retail...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.