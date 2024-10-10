The Baker’s Dozen collaborates with actress Soha Ali Khan

The campaign, featuring Khan is strategically planned to maximise impact during festive season

Bengaluru: Artisan bakery brand The Baker’s Dozen (TBD) has teamed up with Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan for its ongoing consumer awareness campaign, ‘The Truth We Knead’, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

As the festive season approaches, TBD is aiming to capitalise on the increased demand for cakes and cookies, traditionally experiencing a two to three-fold sales boost. The company has set a target of Rs 30-40 crores in sales in the October to December quarter.

The campaign is strategically planned to maximise impact during festive season, the release added.

“We have always admired Khan for her commitment to quality and authenticity, which perfectly aligned with what we wanted to communicate to our customers,” said Aditi Handa, co-founder of The Baker’s Dozen. “Her partnership amplifies our message and helps us reach more people who value authenticity and excellence in their food.”

“This campaign is a great initiative to educate people about the importance of knowing what’s in their food. I am proud to be part of a movement that promotes honest and delicious bakery products,” said Khan.

TBD was established in 2013 in Mumbai by the husband-and-wife duo, Sneh Jain and Handa. Its product range includes cakes, cookies, sourdoughs, daily bread, and other baked snacks.Today, the brand has a presence in over 50 cities and operates a 30,000 sq. ft. factory equipped with European machinery and strict quality controls.

In addition to its retail stores, TBD is also available on quick commerce and e-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto, Big Basket, and through retail partners such as Nature’s Basket and Namdhari’s.