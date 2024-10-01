Kohler enters Hyderabad

The new highstreet studio of Kohlet is located at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Bengaluru: American bath and kitchen solutions company Kohler has entered Hyderabad with its first studio in the city, located at Banjara Hills, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

“The South market has been essential to our growth, and Hyderabad provides the perfect setting for this launch. We are confident that this new space will set a new standard for luxury living and become a symbol of refined elegance,” said Salil Sadanandan, president for Kohler’s kitchen and bath verticals for South Asia and Asia Pacific.

The studio offers bathroom ensembles such as showers, basins, faucets, and intelligent toilets. It also features an interactive zone where visitors can experience products and finishes in a hands-on environment.

Kohler was founded in 1873 by John Michael Kohler as a firm to produce iron implements for farmers and factories. Today, the company manufactures and markets bath and kitchen products, engines and power generator systems, and furniture and accessories around the world.

Kohler launched its range of bathroom products in India in May 2006. Since its introduction to the market, the company established three experience centres located in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.