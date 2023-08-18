Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Home Decor & FurnishingLatest News

Kohler launches third experience center in Bengaluru

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
13
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The new centre is located at Trinity Circle, MG Road and is spread across 10,000 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru:  American fittings maker Kohler has opened India’s third Kohler Experience Center (KEC) in Bengaluru on 11 August, the company said in a press release.  Located at Trinity Circle, MG Road, the new centre is spread across 10,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

“KEC Bengaluru is the third in India and the thirteenth KEC in the world, reaffirming our commitment to providing exceptional experiences to our valued customers in India,” said David Kohler, chief executive officer, Kohler Co.

“We are celebrating our 150th anniversary and we will continue to serve our customers through dedicated investment, strong distribution and offering unique products for India.”

The new centre features pieces of artists from India, USA, Brazil and China and also offers five suites designed by Indian and international architects namely Talati and Partners LLP, DSP Design Associates, Miaja Design Group, Fab Designs, and Venkataramanan Associates.

“At the Kohler Experience Centre innovation, design, and craftsmanship converge to create a unique experience. We are confident that the new space will become a realm of luxury indulgence and synonymous with fine living,” said Salil Sadanandan, president, of K&B South Asia and Asia Pacific, Kohler.

Kohler was founded in 1873 by John Michael Kohler as a firm to produce iron implements for farmers and factories. Today, the company manufactures and markets bath and kitchen products, engines and power generator systems, and furniture and accessories around the world.

The company started retailing in India during the 1990s, leading to the incorporation of Kohler India Corporation Pvt Ltd in 1999.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Mensa Brands’ Ishin onboards Bhumi Pednekar as brand ambassador

Pednekar unveiled Ishin’s new collection titled Rumi which will be available on Ishin's official website (ishinfashions.com) and other e-commerce...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In