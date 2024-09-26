The Organic World expands to Hyderabad

The retailer is also aiming to expand into Bengaluru, Mysore, Pune, and various tier 2 and tier 3 cities across India

Bengaluru: The Organic World (TOW), a South Indian grocery retail chain and flagship brand of Nimida Group, has entered Hyderabad with the launch of its first store in the city at Pragathi Nagar, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The current launch is in line with the company’s aim to achieve a 100 crore or 100 stores target by end of 2025.

“Our Hyderabad store is only the first of many to come,” said Gaurav Manchanda, founder of Nimida Group. “With over 3,000 worry-free, wholesome, curated groceries available, we are excited to empower consumers to embrace a healthier and safer lifestyle, free of harmful chemicals.”

The organic retailer is also aiming to expand into key markets, including Bengaluru, Mysore, Pune, and various tier 2 and tier 3 cities throughout India.

Founded in 2017, TOW currently operates 23 retail stores across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, offering nearly 3,000 products in the food, grocery, personal care and home care range.

The Bengaluru-based company is targeting to reach around Rs 60 crore by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2025, up from about Rs 35 crore in FY24, Manchanda told IndiaRetailing in a previous interaction.