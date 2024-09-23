Register Now
Fashion brand Virgio goes offline with Broadway Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

Virgio is a homegrown sustainable fashion brand committed to making eco-friendly fashion accessible to customers.

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based fashion brand Virgio has expanded its presence offline through a partnership with Broadway, a multi-brand retail outlet, the company announced in a release on Monday.

“At Virgio, our mission has always been to make sustainable fashion more accessible. Now, with Broadway, we’re taking that mission offline, bringing our globally inspired, eco-conscious collections to life in a vibrant, experiential space,” said Amar Nagaram, founder, of Virgio. “This partnership allows our customers to explore Virgio’s latest collections and innovations from upcycled pieces to QR-coded garments that disclose environmental impact data, in person.”

Virgio is a homegrown sustainable fashion brand committed to making eco-friendly fashion accessible to customers. According to the company’s LinkedIn profile, it has raised a series A fundraising of $ 9.9 million.

“Our collaboration with Virgio allows us to create a retail experience where consumers can not only look and feel the products but also interact with the brand on a deeper level,” said Vivek Biyani, Co-Founder of Broadway. “By offering immersive shopping experiences, we aim to bring innovative D2C brands like Virgio to the forefront, allowing customers to engage with sustainable fashion in a meaningful way.”

Broadway, a retail concept by Vivek Biyani, opened its first 25,000 sq. ft. store at New Delhi’s Ambience Mall. Partnered with actor and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati, Broadway brought together around 150 direct-to-sales brands across health, wellness, beauty, fashion, and more. Two additional stores were planned: a 45,000 sq. ft. store in Hyderabad by September 2024, and a Mumbai store by March 2025. Featured brands included Aqualogica, DermaCo, Minimalist, Wellbeing Nutrition, and Suta.

