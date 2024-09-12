American footwear brand HeyDude enters India with Metro Brands

The Massachusetts-based brand will initially be available in 25 select Metro/Mochi stores across India

Bengaluru: American footwear brand HeyDude has debuted in India in collaboration with Mumbai-based footwear retailer Metro Brands Ltd. (MBL), the companies said in a joint press release on Thursday.

Acquired by Crocs, Inc. in 2022, HeyDude offers footwear for women, men, and children, with prices starting at Rs 6,499.

“As part of the MBL strategy of launching leading international footwear brands and bringing them to India, we are happy to welcome HeyDude to the Indian market through our extensive retail network,” said Nissan Joseph, chief executive officer of MBL.

Headquartered in Colorado, Crocs, Inc. operates brands such as Crocs and HeyDude, with its products sold in over 85 countries through both wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels.

Indian footwear speciality retailer MBL retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas.

As of 31 March 2024, the company operated 836 Stores in 193 cities across 31 Indian states and Union territories.

Recently, MBL signed an agreement to exclusively sell and distribute New Era’s sports headwear brand in India. New Era will also be present in the upcoming Foot Locker store in India, which is slated to open in October this year. Read more about it here.