Metro Brands partners with New York-based New Era Cap

MBL now has the exclusive rights for the distribution and sale of New Era products including headwear, apparel and accessories in the country

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based footwear retailer Metro Brands Ltd. (MBL) has signed an agreement to exclusively sell and distribute New Era’s sports headwear brand in India, the companies said in a joint press release on Thursday.

The long-term licensing agreement will expand the retail presence of New Era in India and deepen MBL’s retail expansion in the athleisure market.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with MBL to create a robust growth plan for both headwear and apparel in India,” said Paul Gils, vice president at New Era. “We look forward to significant brand expansion over the coming years.”

Founded in 1920, New Era’s products are currently sold in over 80 countries.

As part of the agreement, MBL now has the exclusive rights for the distribution and sale of New Era products including headwear, apparel and accessories in the country, through retail stores and shopping kiosks as well as online sales through MBL’s own websites, New Era sites and other online marketplaces.

New Era will also be present in the upcoming Foot Locker store in India, which is slated to open in October this year.

“This partnership will allow us to revolutionise the cap market, elevate the retail experience, and address the evolving preferences of our customers,” said Nissan Joseph, chief executive officer of MBL. “We are confident that, through this collaboration, caps are going to be the next statement accessory to watch out for.”

Indian footwear speciality retailer MBL retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas.

As of 31 March 2024, the company operated 836 Stores in 193 cities across 31 Indian states and Union territories.