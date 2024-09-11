Socks brand Balenzia opens new store in Pune

Newly opened Balenzia store is located at Pune International Airport, Lohegaon

Bengaluru: Homegrown socks brand Balenzia has launched its latest store in Pune, located at Pune International Airport, Lohegaon, according to a company press release on Tuesday. This is the brand’s third outlet at an International Terminal.

“We are excited to establish our presence at Pune International Airport, a key location that aligns with our strategy to expand our footprint and connect with a diverse customer base,” said Shruti Gupta, head of strategy at Balenzia. “This new store reflects our commitment to being available wherever our customers are.”

Balenzia is a part of the Jagran Group and offers curated socks for men, women, and children. It has over 70 licensed designs, including those from DC Comics, Warner Brothers, HBO, Cartoon Network, Disney, Marvel, Playboy, among others.

Currently, the retailer operates over 20 outlets across the country.