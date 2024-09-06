Agilitas appoints Rohan Chhabra as senior director – apparel design and creative strategy

Before joining Agilitas, Chhabra held positions at Nike, Ralph Lauren, and Space Runners

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based athleisure sportswear start-up Agilitas Sports has appointed Rohan Chhabra as senior director – apparel design and creative strategy, according to a social media post by the company.

“Say hello to Rohan Chhabra, our senior director – apparel design and creative strategy. Chhabra brings extensive diverse experience in fashion, creative direction, and concept development,” Agilitas wrote in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Before joining Agilitas, Chhabra held positions at Nike, Ralph Lauren, and Space Runners, working across diverse fields such as AI, Metaverse, sportswear, luxury fashion, and cultural trends in the US and Europe.

“Joining Agilitas is not just about a new role; it’s about being part of something truly groundbreaking in the sports and fashion landscape of India,” said Chhabra on social media. “For the first time, we are building something that resonates deeply with the real India with a global appeal.”

Agilitas Sports was co-founded by Abhishek Ganguly, former managing director Puma India and South-East Asia with Atul Bajaj and Amit Prabhu in 2023.

The company has acquired Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd., a sports footwear manufacturer in India and makes products for brands including Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Skechers, Reebok, Asics, Crocs, Decathlon, Clarks, and US Polo.

The company has also recently appointed Nirdosh Chouhan as the chief technology and product officer (CTPO), and Richard Zartman as vice president of footwear design.