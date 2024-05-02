Register Now
Agilitas Sports appoints Nirdosh Chouhan as Chief Technology & Product Officer

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Chouhan, with over two decades of experience in technology and product development, has worked with brands like Apple, OYO and Oracle and Melorra 

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based Athleisure Sportswear brand Agilitas Sports has announced appointment of Nirdosh Chouhan as the Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO), a press release said on Thursday.

“As we continue our journey to redefine the sportswear industry, we are thrilled to welcome Nirdosh Chouhan to the Agilitas Sports family as the CTPO”, said  Abhishek Ganguly, Founder, Agilitas Sports.  With Nirdosh on board, we are confident that his leadership will further enhance our ability to deliver seamless solutions and elevate Agilitas Sports to new heights of success”, Ganguly added.

 Chouhan, with over two decades of experience in technology and product development, has worked with brands like Apple, OYO and Oracle and Melorra .

Even though Chouhan has joined Agilitas in February as per his LinkedIn profile, the Bengaluru-based start-up has officially made the announcement on Thursday.

“I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to Agilitas Sports’ growth and innovation, especially with the support of a visionary leader like Abhishek” said Chouhan, CTPO, Agilitas Sports.

“I look forward to crafting solutions that resonate deeply with the next generation of athletes and to drive impactful change and elevate our brands to new heights” Chouhan added.

Agilitas last month signed a deal with US-based WHP Global to manufacture and sell Lotto apparel brand in India, South Africa and Australia. Lotto products are worn by over 300 professional soccer players, and more than 200 professional tennis players.

