Starbucks opens 444th store in India

Located at Metro Junction Mall, Kalyan, Maharashtra, the new outlet is the 109th location of Starbucks in West India

Bengaluru: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has reached the 444-store milestone in India with its latest store in Maharashtra, a company official wrote on social media. Located at Metro Junction Mall, Kalyan, the new outlet is the 109th location of the brand in the Western region of the country.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest Starbucks store at Metro Junction Mall, Kalyan,” Satish Gupta, manager- projects at Tata Starbucks India, said in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

Starbucks-branded coffee chain in India is operated by a 50:50 joint-venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

The company opened its 400th store nationwide less than five months ago. Starbucks is aggressively expanding its retail presence in India, with plans to reach 1,000 stores by 2028 by opening one new store every three days, according to the company’s official website.

The beverage giant announced its intention to double its workforce, reaching around 8,600 partners from the current 4,300. This expansion plan involves venturing into tier 2 and 3 cities in India, as well as extending services to drive-thrus, airports, and 24-hour store formats to cater to customers’ diverse needs.