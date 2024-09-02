Philips appoints Bharath Sesha as MD for Indian subcontinent market

Sesha will manage the healthcare business headquartered in Gurgaon, and hold responsibility for Philips’ licence to operate in India

New Delhi: Philips on Monday said it has appointed Bharath Sesha as the managing director (MD) for the Indian subcontinent.

Sesha’s appointment as MD for the Philips Indian subcontinent will be effective from 1 September 2024, according to a company statement.

He will manage the healthcare business headquartered in Gurgaon, and hold responsibility for Philips’ licence to operate in India, which includes the Philips Innovation Campus (PIC) in Bengaluru, the Healthcare Innovation Centre (HIC) in Pune, and Global Business Services (GBS) in Chennai, it said.

Sesha succeeds Daniel Mazon, who was Vice Chairman and Managing Director for the Philips Indian Subcontinent until April 1, 2024, and has since taken on a global role at the Philips headquarters in the Netherlands, it added.

He has over two decades of global experience and prior to joining Philips, he served as Managing Director at Heubach Colorants India.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Philips is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health.