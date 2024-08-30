Marks & Spencer appoints Stephen Smy as the new India MD

Smy assumes his role at a time when Indian retail—especially fashion and lifestyle brands—is facing an intense slowdown in business amid tepid consumer sentiments

New Delhi: Marks & Spencer has appointed Stephen Smy as the new India managing director to helm the company post the departure of Ritesh Mishra in April.

Smy, an M&S veteran of about 26 years at various positions, assumed the India role in May this year, according to his LinkedIn profile. Smy replaces Mishra, who in April had resigned from the company to join Landmark Group as a deputy chief executive of India department store business Lifestyle.

Smy is the third expatriate—after Mark Ashman and James Munson—to head Marks and Spencer Reliance India Pvt Ltd., a joint venture between the UK retailer and Reliance Retail.

Prior to assuming the India role, Smy was head of store launches and trading projects at M&S. Before that he had also served as the country manager for the UK retailer in the Czech Republic for about four years until 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His predecessor Mishra left M&S after a long 13-year stint and his departure came at a time when the British department store chain has been expanding its footprints here.

Marks and Spencer Reliance India operates more than 100 department stores in India but the company over the years has been facing stiff competition from other global rivals including Zara, H&M and Uniqlo among other international labels.