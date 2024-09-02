Haldiram’s, Cult.Fit, Xero Degrees open at Spectrum@Metro

The addition of these brands is part of the retail high street’s ongoing expansion

New Delhi: Food and beverage brand Haldiram’s, fitness brand Cult.fit and cafe chain Xero Degree have opened new outlets at Spectrum@Metro, a high street in Noida, a release by the company said on Monday.

Haldiram has a widespread network of 100 carrying and forwarding agents and 1000 distributors in India, with Haldiram’s products being available in more than 7 million outlets. It offers a wide variety of snacks, sweets, and meals.

Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Cult.fit offers a wide range of sportswear, gym accessories and health products.

Started from Connaught Place, New Delhi in 2018 by Kashish Aneja and Shivam Kakkar, today, the Xero Degrees brand operates more than 100 outlets across the country, out of which seven are in Noida, according to its website.

Spectrum@Metro is located in Noida Sector 75 offering a range of options in fashion, home decor, or everyday essentials. The addition of these brands is part of Spectrum@Metro’s ongoing expansion.

“As we continue to expand and innovate, our goal is to make Spectrum@Metro the go-to destination for families and individuals seeking the perfect blend of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the NCR region,” said Ajendra Singh, vice president (VP), sales & marketing welcoming the brands.