Haldiram's opens new outlet at Legend Centra Bhiwadi

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The latest outlet spans an area of 8,000 square feet

New Delhi: Restaurant chain Haldiram’s has opened a new outlet in Rajasthan, the company said in a press release on Friday.

The latest outlet spans an area of 8,000 sq. ft. and is located in Bhiwadi’s Legend Centra Mall, the release added.

“Exciting news for all food enthusiasts in Bhiwadi! Haldiram’s, the renowned name in Indian cuisine, has reallocated its outlet to the modern and vibrant Legend Centra. This new space promises a unique and immersive dining experience tailored for the next generation,” said Taarun V Jain, MD, Legend Malls.

IndiaRetailing earlier reported that the retailer launched a train-themed restaurant at the Pune Railway Station.

Haldiram’s was incorporated by Ganga Bishan Agarwal in Bikaner, Rajasthan in the year 1937. Today, it has a widespread network of 100 carrying and forwarding agents and 1000 distributors in India, with Haldiram’s products being available in more than 7 million outlets. It offers a wide variety of snacks, sweets, and meals.

