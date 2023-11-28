Google News
Haldiram’s launches train-themed restaurant in Pune

The dining space was built from an actual train coach and has a seating capacity of 40 patrons distributed across 10 tables

Bengaluru: Indian chain of restaurants Haldiram’s has launched a train-themed restaurant at the Pune Railway Station, an industry official wrote on social media on Monday.

This restaurant marks the third such venture by Haldiram’s, the first two being in Nagpur and Vijayawada.

The dining space was built from an actual train coach and features a live kitchen, along with a retail and takeaway counter, and an external softy counter.

With a seating capacity of 40 patrons distributed across 10 tables, the air-conditioned dining coach offers a fine dining experience for consumers.

“Step aboard a gastronomic journey like no other! We’re happy to present our latest design for Haldiram’s: a railway coach turned into a QSR restaurant,” said Sona Mantri, founder of Sprinteriors – B2B Designers Pvt. Ltd the designers of the restaurant, in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

The online interior designing company Sprinteriors specialises in hospitality design.

“Drawing inspiration from India’s railway heritage, we incorporated India-centric motifs and traditional elements, creating a nostalgic yet adventurous ambience.

Every aspect of the restaurant is designed to offer an experiential journey, echoing the thrill of train travel while indulging in Haldiram’s comforting flavours,” added Mantri.

Haldiram’s was incorporated by Ganga Bishan Agarwal in Bikaner, Rajasthan in the year 1937. Today, it has a widespread network of 100 carrying and forwarding agents and 1000 distributors in India, with Haldiram’s products being available in more than 7 million outlets.

