Levi’s opens two new stores in Mumbai

Levi's store, Linking Road, Mumbai; Source: LinkedIn
The newly launched Levi’s stores in Mumbai are located on Linking Road and at Infinity Mall

Bengaluru: American denim brand Levi’s has expanded its retail footprint in Mumbai with the launch of two new stores, one located on Linking Road and the other at Infinity Mall, Andheri West., according to a company official’s social media post.

“Thrilled to unveil our two new stores in Mumbai,” Amisha Jain, managing director at Levi Strauss & Co, South Asia, Middle East, Africa, said in a LinkedIn post on Friday, while sharing pictures of the new store. “These openings underscore our commitment to expanding our global footprint and enhancing direct-to-consumer focus.”

The stores offer a range of clothing, accessories, and footwear, featuring classic Levi’s denim collection tailored for both men and women.

The San Francisco-based retailer started its operation in India by forming a wholly owned subsidiary under the name Levi’s Strauss India Ltd. in 1994.

Levi’s is pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy in India. A year ago, the brand unveiled its largest store in Asia within India, spanning 7,521 sq. ft. of retail space and situated on Brigade Road in Bengaluru. Recently, it opened its biggest mall store globally at Pacific Mall in New Delhi, covering an area of over 9,000 sq. ft.

Today, Levi’s operates over 400 store locations in India, according to the SaaS platform Agenty.

Founded in 1853, Levi Strauss and Co. is a clothing company known for its Levi’s brand of denim jeans. Its brand portfolio includes Levi’s, Dockers, Signature, Denizen and Beyond Yoga. Currently, its products are available in more than 110 countries through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. 

