Levi’s opens its largest mall store in the world in Delhi

New Delhi: American denim brand Levi’s has opened its largest mall store in Pacific Mall in New Delhi’s Tagore Garden, a top company official revealed in a social media post.

Spanning an area of over 9,000 sq. ft., the latest store happens to be the world’s largest mall store along with being the largest store in India, and 5th largest store in the world, a brand official told IndiaRetailing.

“Super thrilled & elated to announce the launch of Levi’s ICON store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi. Spanning over 9,000 sq. ft., this iconic store would bring the most elevated consumer experience, widest range of merchandise and service quality to the consumers of Delhi/NCR. This is a big bold step towards creating flagship stores that our consumers would love to shop at,” said Abhinav Agarwal, head of business development, Levi Stauss and Co in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the latest store.

Founded in 1853, Levi Strauss and Co. is a clothing company known for its Levi’s brand of denim jeans. Some of the brands under the retailer are Levi’s, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Denizen, and Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Its products are available in more than 110 countries and over 45,000 retail locations.