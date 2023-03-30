Spread across 7,521 sq. ft. space, the Asia’s biggest Levi’s store advances Levi’s direct-to-consumer strategy and expansion focus in the continent

Bengaluru: Denim brand Levi’s has chosen Bengaluru as the city to open its largest store in Asia. Spread across 7,521 sq. ft., the store is located at Brigade Road in Bengaluru, the brand said in a release on Thursday.

“With consumer behaviour shifting in the ever-changing retail landscape, we at Levi’s continue to prioritize how we deliver our iconic products and an impactful brand experience, especially to our growing base of young, savvy consumers in India and across Asia,” said Amisha Jain, managing director, South Asia, Middle East and Africa at Levi Strauss and Co.

“With this year marking the 170th anniversary of Levi Strauss & Co., the Brigade Road store – our largest in Asia – aims to be a premium one-stop-shop in one of the region’s most vibrant cities,” he added.

The store advances Levi’s direct-to-consumer strategy and expansion focus in Asia and it features a next-generation format and Levi’s Tailor Shop to customize purchases.

“India, in particular, is a priority growth market for Levi Strauss & Co. As we look to scale up our investments in Asia, the opening of the Brigade Road store signifies our commitment towards offering quality and innovation in the latest fashion to consumers in both India and the wider Asia region,” added Jain.

Founded in 1873, Levi Strauss and Co. is an American clothing company known for its Levi’s brand of denim jeans. Currently, its products are available in more than 110 countries.

The San Francisco-based company started its operation in India by forming a wholly owned subsidiary under the name Levi’s Strauss India Ltd. in 1994.

Levi Strauss & Co, announced a partnership with a digital fashion studio Lalaland.ai on 22 March 2023. This partnership will lead the company’s technology to create artificial intelligence or AI-generated models to showcase Levi Strauss & Co.’s clothing line.