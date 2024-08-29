Jewellery brand Tribe Amrapali opens 23rd store in Pune

The newly launched Tribe Amrapali store is located at Pune International Airport, Lohegaon

Bengaluru: Fashion jewellery brand Tribe Amrapali, a sub-brand of House of Amrapali, has launched its 23rd retail store across the country in Pune, located at Pune International Airport, Lohegaon, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

“We are expanding our retail space in airports because, for us, airport stores do well in terms of sales,” says Akanksha Arora, chief executive officer of Tribe Amrapali. “Therefore, we have decided to open our next offline store at Srinagar Airport in the coming months.”

The retailer also operates stores in Mumbai Airport (Terminal 2, domestic departure) and Hyderabad International Airport.

Founded by Arora in March 2013, the online-first brand Tribe Amrapali specialises in silver, gold-plated silver, and fashion jewellery, with retail stores in cities including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Goa, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Vadodara, Kolkata, Jaipur, Noida, Delhi, Guwahati, Prayagraj, and Jammu.

The direct-consumer (D2C) brand has a 50-50 ratio in percentage when it comes to the performance of online and offline stores, the release added.

Many retailers are increasingly focusing on airport retailing. Recently, perfumery brand Mocemsa shared with IndiaRetailing, its plans to fast-track its expansion into airports and duty-free stores, aiming to open 10 new locations in airports before the end of the current fiscal year. Read more about it here.