D2C perfumery brand Mocemsa eyes global entry

The company is targeting entering neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and parts of Southeast Asia including Indonesia and the Philippines, among others

Bengaluru: Homegrown luxury perfumery brand Mocemsa is aiming for international foray by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2025, a top company official told IndiaRetailing. The direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand is currently in discussions with multiple global distributors.

The brand is evaluating countries such as Egypt, and Jordan, along with neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and parts of Southeast Asia including Indonesia and the Philippines.

“We aim to expand to countries with similar per capita incomes to India” said Subhadro Das, chief executive officer at Mocemsa.

“Additionally, we are also considering Central Europe, Kazakhstan, and the smaller Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) countries where the purchasing power is comparable,” he added.

Mocemsa was launched in 2017 by the Malhotra brothers as a premium fragrance brand. It entered offline retail with its first shop-in-shop at Select City Walk, New Delhi in 2017.

Currently, the New Delhi-based brand operates 121 shop-in-shops across malls and high streets with large format retailers,15 shop-in-shop outlets in domestic airports in India, and six duty-free stores.

The company is also accelerating its expansion in airports and duty-free stores, with plans to launch 10 new locations in domestic airports before the fiscal year ends.

“We aim to be present in every major duty-free location across the country. Our goal is to position our brand alongside international names and compete directly, starting with airports due to their global reach and high foot traffic,” said Das.

Mocemsa is the first Indian fragrance brand to be featured in Delhi Duty-Free. The company is also present in duty-free stores across Mumbai, Goa, Kannur and Hyderabad, with plans to enter Bengaluru soon.

“Our target audience often makes impulsive purchases, particularly for products priced between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000. Many travellers at airports are looking for gifts to bring home, making both domestic and international airports key revenue sources for us,” he added.

The brand’s sales at a single Duty-Free store are equivalent to the combined sales of 30 shop-in-shops within departmental stores.

“Retailers often avoid airports due to the high rental costs, but there’s a good reason for these rates. Airports provide access to a high-quality customer base, ensuring that the people there are ready to make purchases,” shared Das.

Moreover, Mocemsa plans to open over 500 shop-in-shops in large-format retail stores and is targeting Rs 500 crore in primary sales over the next five years. Click here to learn more about its expansion plans.