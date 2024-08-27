Tata Trent’s Samoh opens first store in Hyderabad

Located in Venkatagiri, Jubilee Hills, the expansive 4,000 sq. ft. outlet is Samoh’s fifth location nationwide

Bengaluru: Ethnic wear brand Samoh, parented by Tata Group’s retail arm Trent Ltd. has launched its first flagship store in Hyderabad, the retailer said in a press release on Tuesday.

Located in Venkatagiri, Jubilee Hills, the 4,000 sq. ft. outlet is Samoh’s fifth location nationwide.

“We are thrilled to open our first store in Hyderabad,” said Venkatesalu P, chief executive officer of Trent. “It is our belief that this new store will resonate with all in the community for those who cherish and seek out refined elegance in their wardrobe.”

Samoh, which made its debut in April 2023 with the launch of its first physical store spread across an area of 1,800 sq. ft. in Lucknow at Hazratganj, offers premium occasion wear for men and women.

The company opened its first store in Bengaluru, on 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar. Currently, it has five stores in India located in Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Trent was established in 1998 by Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate Tata Group. The company operates apparel brands Westside, Zudio, Utsa and Samoh; beauty, accessories and decor brand Misbu and hypermarket and supermarket store chain named Star Bazaar.