Zomato shuts down intercity Legends service

New Delhi: Food delivery giant Zomato has decided to immediately shut down its intercity ‘Legends’ services, CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on Thursday.

In a post on microblogging platform X, he said, “Update on Zomato Legends – after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect,” Goyal announced.

Legends offered iconic dishes from 10 cities to other parts of the country. The company had earlier put on hold the service and restarted it in July with a few tweaks.