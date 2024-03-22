Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries model-turned entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

Goyal, 41, was previously married to Kanchan Joshi. They were reportedly studying in the same department at IIT Delhi

New Delhi: Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, who recently made headlines over the launch of a ‘Veg Only’ service catering to vegetarians, has tied the knot for the second time with Mexican model-turned-entrepreneur Grecia Munoz, sources said.

Goyal, 41, was previously married to Kanchan Joshi. They were reportedly studying in the same department at IIT Delhi.

“Grecia has been in India running her startup in the luxury consumer products space. She used to be a model, yes. They got married a couple of months ago,” a source told PTI.

Grecia’s Instagram bio reads, ‘Born in Mexico now at home in India’.

She has been the winner of the Metropolitan Fashion Week, 2022.

Earlier this week, facing a huge backlash over plans for separate green uniforms for a new vegetarian-only food delivery service, Goyal said the company will roll back the plan, and all delivery persons will continue to sport the current red shirts/t-shirts.

The Zomato CEO rolled back the green-coloured ‘Pure Veg’ fleet for delivering orders from vegetarian-only restaurants within less than 24 hours of the announcement as it had sparked widespread criticism and some praise on social media.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday evening, Goyal informed that the company has decided to rename the consumer side feature to “veg-only mode” instead of “pure veg mode” based on feedback.