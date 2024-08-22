Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Blackberrys partners with Myntra to further its footprint across the country

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
26
0
Image Credit: LinkedIn
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

This strategic collaboration will enable Blackberry to expand to newer geographies

New Delhi: Menswear brand Blackberrys announced its strategic collaboration with e-commerce platform Myntra on Thursday.

With this collaboration, Blackberrys aims to expand its reach beyond its more than 380 exclusive brand stores and its D2C website Blacberrys.com to serve millions of customers shopping across India.

“This strategic alliance with Myntra marks a new chapter in Blackberry’s journey. Myntra’s expansive reach and cutting-edge technology will enable us to connect with a broader audience,” said Nitin Mohan, co-founder and director.

All of Blackberrys’ collections along with footwear and accessories will now be available on Myntra, the release added.

“We are happy to deepen our relationship with Blackberrys. This announcement underscores our commitment to serving Myntra’s premium base of fashion-forward customers with the finest menswear collections that meet their evolving tastes and preferences,” said Sharon Pais, chief business officer (CBO), Myntra.

Established in 1991, Blackberrys is available at more than 1,250 retail touchpoints across the country.

Latest News
Food & BeveragePTI -

FSSAI orders removal of A1, A2 milk claims from products

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said these claims do not conform with the Food Safety...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.