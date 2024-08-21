Reliance’s Hamleys opens 3rd store in Italy

Occupying more than 12,300 sq. ft. of retail space, the newly opened store is located at Oriocentre Mall, Bergamo, Italy

Bengaluru: Reliance-owned multinational toy retailer Hamleys has launched its third store in Italy, continuing expansion into the country after making its debut earlier this year, according to the Mumbai-based retail giant’s social media post.

Occupying more than 12,300 sq. ft. of retail space, the newly opened store is located at Oriocentre Mall, Bergamo. This marks Hamleys’ first store within a shopping center in Italy.

“Hamleys arrives in Bergamo! We are thrilled to open our third store in Italy,” Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL) said in a LinkedIn post, while sharing images of the new outlet.

The store offers toys from global brands such as Lego, Nerf, Disney, Marvel, Un and Barbie, catering to children of all ages—toddlers, pre-teens and adolescents.

The company’s first store in Italy is situated at Corso Vittorio Emanuele in Milan, while the second is located at Galleria Alberto Sordi, Rome. These stores are in partnership with Giochi Preziosi S.P.A, Italy’s leading player in toy production and distribution.

Hamleys was founded by William Hamleys in 1760 and is one of the oldest retailers of toys in the world. The UK-based brand’s first store was opened by its founder in Holborn, London as a small toy shop and today Hamleys has more than 170 Hamleys shops in over 18 countries such as UK, India, UAE, China and Russia.

RBL, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), acquired 100% stake of British toy retailer Hamleys Global Holdings Ltd. (HGHL) in 2019 in an all-cash deal.

RBL began its operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. The company has forged exclusive partnerships with brands such as Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss and Zegna, among others.