Hamleys opens 2nd flagship store in Italy

New Delhi: British toy brand Hamleys has opened its second flagship store in Galleria Alberto Sordi, Rome, a release by the company said on Thursday.

The second store is in partnership with Giochi Preziosi S.P.A, Italy’s leading player in toy production and distribution, the release added.

“Our expansion into Rome marks a significant milestone in our global journey, as we continue to enrich iconic cities worldwide with the timeless magic of Hamleys. Closely following the overwhelming love and support we received in Milan, this store marks our second collaboration with the Giochi Preziosi Group (GP Group) in Italy,” said Sumeet Yadav, CEO of Hamleys Global.

The store is spread over two levels with an area of over 1,360 square metres and showcases brands like Lego, Nerf, and Barbie. It has an exclusive Build-A-Bear corner.

The company recently opened its first store in Italy at Corso Vittorio Emanuele, Milan.

Hamleys was founded in 1760 by William Hamley and acquired by Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) in 2019. Currently with 189 shops, the brand has its presence spread across 16 countries.

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd ., began operations in 2007. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Raghavendra Rathore, Replay, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tod’s, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm and Zegna. RBL today operates 2,212 doors split into 919 stores and 1,293 shop-in-shops in India.

