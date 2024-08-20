First Coffee to focus on Delhi- NCR in Phase 1, International expansion in Phase 2

In the initial days, First Coffee wants to strengthen its presence in the country, especially some geographies where it has a good presence before considering off-shore expansion

New Delhi: City-based food and beverages company First Coffee, which was launched in July eyes expansion in the Delhi-NCR region in the first phase and later international expansion in the second phase, the company’s top executive told Indiaretailing.

In the first phase, the company will concentrate on increasing its footprint in selected geographies. “The major focus right now is on expanding within the Delhi NCR region, where we have already identified key locations for our next 10 outlets,” said Sohrab Sitaram, founder, of First Coffee who is also the director of Keventers, a New Delhi-based food and beverage service company that specialises in milkshakes, hot beverages, and cold coffee.

International expansion is also on the radar, and it’s something that the cofounders are excited about. However, this will come in phase 2 of the journey, added the brand representatives.

The company’s co-founder Shiv Dhawan citing further optimism on brand performance for this year said, “For FY 24-25, we have strong expectations in terms of revenue, with 35 new outlets set to open by the end of this year, we anticipate that each outlet will bring in anywhere around Rs 15 lakhs in revenue.”

“This decision is driven by the strong performance of our three existing outlets in Delhi and Gurugram,” he added. At present, the coffee chain has three outlets in Delhi and NCR and sells coffees, teas, frappes, and boba.

Furthermore, the company expects the growth rate to rise from the current 12-15% as it continues to expand and attract more customers across new locations.

“Right now, our primary focus is on introducing the best coffee to the Indian audience and solidifying our presence here. We believe that establishing a strong foundation in India is crucial before we take First Coffee to the global stage,”

The founders are planning to explore opportunities for future fundraising. “We’re also considering potential investors who align with our vision and can help us take First Coffee to the next level. We’re looking for partners who share our passion for innovation and quality, and who can contribute not just capital, but also strategic value to our growth journey,” added Sitaram.

In terms of technology, the company leverages advanced POS systems, and data analytics platforms to gain insights into customer preferences and purchasing patterns, enabling us to tailor our offerings and create targeted marketing campaigns.

In addition, the brand is also adopting a tech-first approach with the launch of its new website and app, which will feature seamless online ordering, mobile payments, and personalised loyalty rewards. The company is also utilising data analytics to refine its menu offerings and investing in smart equipment to ensure consistent, high-quality beverage preparation, ultimately enhancing both customer experience and operational efficiency.

“In our outlets, we use highly superior, top-rated coffee machines from Eversys, ensuring consistency and quality in every cup and maintaining the high standards that define our brand,” added Dhawan on technology.

“Additionally, our soon-to-launch website and app, powered by leading service providers, will offer seamless online ordering, mobile payments, and personalised loyalty rewards, making it easier for customers to engage with First Coffee,” said Sitaram.

By integrating these technologies, the company not only aims to enhance operational efficiency but also create a more personalised and convenient experience for our customers.

“Our modern, new-age menu and grab-and-go model allow us to maintain a lean cap-ex, enabling us to expand with more outlets while keeping prices accessible,” highlighted the brand representatives.

The company serves single-origin speciality coffee, grown at its own Harley Estate in Chikmagalur, where coffee has been cultivated since 1864 using eco-friendly practices. The company encourages feedback via social media, its upcoming website and app, and in-store surveys, and engages customers with personalized communication, loyalty rewards, and a strong social media presence. Feedback and purchase data are regularly analyzed to enhance offerings, fostering loyalty and satisfaction.