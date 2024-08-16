Starbucks opens its first pet-friendly store in India

Located at Raja Park, Jaipur, the new Starbucks store opened to the public on 15 August

Bengaluru: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has launched its first pet-friendly store in India, located at Raja Park, Jaipur, according to a company press release on Friday. The outlet opened to the public on 15 August, when India celebrated its 78th Independence Day.

The new store includes designated dog parking spots with leash hooks, water bowls, and indoor and outdoor seating areas for pets to play, complete with a selection of toys. Moreover, the outlet features pet-friendly furniture and dedicated photo spots.

“As we explore creating varied store formats across India, we are thrilled to announce our first pet-friendly store in the country for Starbucks India,” said Adrit Mishra, chief operating officer at Tata Starbucks. “In line with our coffee forward proposition, this store will offer pet-friendly parking, an exclusive menu and a host of offerings for consumers.”

In addition to the specially designed coffee-centric menu for customers, their pets can enjoy Starbucks Puppuccino (vanilla whipped topping).

Starbucks is expanding its presence with more specialty stores in India. It recently opened its first-ever store within a court in India at Delhi High Court and its first store in a metro station at the Western Express Highway metro station in Mumbai.

The company also unveiled its first certified Greener store in India located in Punjab, which was awarded the Greener Store of the Year in the Asia Pacific region.

Starbucks entered India in 2012 through a 50:50 joint venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Pvt. Ltd. Currently, it operates more than 441 stores in India across 66 cities in India. The retailer plans to open 1,000 more outlets nationwide by 2028 by opening one new store every three days, as per the company’s official website.