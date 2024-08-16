H&M Home debuts in Mumbai

The newly launched H&M store spans nearly 40,000 sq. ft. and is located at Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Kurla, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) India, an international fashion and lifestyle retailer has unveiled its H&M Home concept for the first time in Mumbai, according to a company press release on Friday.

The newly launched store spans nearly 40,000 sq. ft. and is located at Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Kurla, which also hosts international brands like Zara, Mango, Forever 21, Sephora, Calvin Klein Jeans, Aldo, Charles & Keith, and Superdry. This home concept store is paired with H&M’s fashion and lifestyle store.

“We are thrilled to introduce Mumbai’s first H&M Home store at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai,” said Rashmi Sen, chief operating officer – retail at The Phoenix Mills Ltd. “This new addition offers a state-of-the-art retail experience and demonstrates our dedication to providing a modern and innovative shopping experience for our customers.”

H&M Home offers furnishings,dinnerware and crockery, bed linens, and other home décor items with prices starting at Rs 199. It is accompanied by a range of clothing, including tailored pieces and casual wear for both men and women starting at Rs 399, and options for young adults and kids with prices beginning at Rs 299.

“Our store aims to inspire the latest trends in both fashion and home décor, while staying true to our commitment to quality, affordability, and sustainability. We look forward to welcoming customers to explore and experience this concept,” said Yanira Ramirez, country sales manager, H&M India.

H&M introduced its homeware items in India, beginning with New Delhi in 2022. The company expanded into South India with its first H&M Home store in February this year, followed by another store in Hyderabad in June.

In alignment with H&M’s sustainability initiatives, the new store supports the brand’s Garment Collect initiative, encouraging customers to bring in clothing and textiles for recycling, regardless of the brand or condition, the release added.

The Swedish fashion brand H&M was founded by Erling Persson in 1947.

In October 2015, the brand entered the Indian market and now stands with 64 stores across over 29 cities in the country. H&M also offers an online shopping experience through its website, app and also through fashion e-commerce company Myntra.