Landmark Group’s Spar Hypermarket appoints Shashi Gumma as MD and CEO

Bengaluru: UAE-based multinational conglomerate Landmark Group has appointed Shashi Gumma as the new managing director and chief executive officer for Spar Hypermarket in India, according to a company press release on Monday.

Landmark operates Spar Hypermarket in India as part of license agreement between Landmark Group’s Max Hypermarkets India Pvt. Ltd. and Amsterdam-based Spar International. Currently, it has 25 stores across nine cities including Bengaluru, Mangalore, Shimoga, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.

Gumma has over 25 years of experience in both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) grocery formats. Prior to joining Spar, he was the chief operating officer for Metro Wholesale in India, and before that, he served as the chief executive officer for More Supermarkets.

“Spar has a strong brand image and recognition in the markets that it operates,” said Gumma. “I am very keen and eager to build Spar into a network that provides a great experience to shoppers and create strong patronage with them.”

The average store size of Spar in India is 40,000 sq. ft. and it serves over 45 million customers annually through its retail and e-commerce channels.

The Dutch brand Spar is the world’s largest voluntary retail chain with over 13,900 stores in 48 countries worldwide and meets the needs of over 13 million consumers every day.

Landmark Group began its journey 50 years ago with a single store in Bahrain. Today, it operates over 2,200 retail stores, more than 160 leisure and hospitality outlets, 25 homegrown brands, and 17 franchises with a presence that spans across the GCC, Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

In 1999, Landmark Group entered India and launched several of its core retail concepts in the country including Home Centre, Lifestyle, EasyBuy, Max and Spar.