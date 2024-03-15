Landmark Group’s Lifestyle to open 111th store in India

Situated at Aashirwad High Street in Surat, it will be the second store of the company in Surat and 23rd in the Western region

Bengaluru: Landmark Group’s department store chain Lifestyle is continuing its expansion spree and is about to open its 111th store in Surat located at Aashirwad High Street, Citylight Main Road.

Spanning over 22,800 sq. ft. of retail area, it will be the second store of the company in Surat and 23rd in the Western region.

“We are extremely delighted to launch the second Lifestyle store in Surat. This would be our fifth store in Gujarat and the 111th store in India. We believe that Surat is an evolving and promising market for fashion retail,” Vivek Thilakan, senior vice president – operations (West) at Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. said to IndiaRetailing.

The new store offers self-checkout facilities and provides an omnichannel experience with features such as ‘click and collect’ that allow customers to order online and collect merchandise from a Lifestyle store of their choice.

“We have robust expansion plans. We aim to add around 4-5 stores in the coming financial year in Gujarat and Maharashtra. These will include stores in new towns as well as new catchments in existing cities,” added Thilakan.

Lifestyle reached the milestone of 110 stores on Thursday, with the launch of its latest store at Raipur City Center Pandri Mall, Chhattisgarh. “This marks the 11th outlet in Central India and the second consecutive store in Raipur within the fiscal year 2024”, said deputy general manager – operations at Lifestyle International in a LinkedIn post.

Lifestyle is a large format department store that offers apparel, footwear, children’s wear and toys, furniture and home furnishings, and personal grooming. Typically, a Lifestyle store is spread across an area of 20,000 – 50,000 sq. ft. depending on the location and assortments.

The brand houses more than 350 national and international brands including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Arrow, Park Avenue, Benetton, Nike, Adidas, Allen Solly, Levis, Tommy Hilfiger, Swatch, Tissot, and Tag Heuer.

The chain celebrated the opening of its 100th store in May 2023. It plans to open at least 50 new stores to expand its retail footprint in the country in the next three to four years.