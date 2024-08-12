Cult Store debuts in Hyderabad

Spanning 3,300 sq. ft. of retail space, the new Cult outlet is the brand’s largest location to date

Bengaluru: Cult, the sports-focused direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand and retail division of fitness tech company Cure.fit, has entered Hyderabad with its first store in the city, according to a social media post by a company official.

Spanning 3,300 sq. ft. of retail space, the new outlet is the brand’s largest location to date.

“We are proud to expand our retail footprint to Hyderabad, the city of Nizams, with the launch of our largest store in Tirumalgiri,” said Saket Singh, retail lead of Cult Stores in a LinkedIn post, while sharing pictures of the new store.

The store features a wide range of merchandise, including sports apparel, footwear, smartwatches, treadmills, bicycles, gym equipment, sports recovery products, and accessories.

Currently, the retailer operates over seven stores across Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Several more stores are planned for Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with expansions into other cities coming soon, as per sources.

Cult (formerly known as Cult.sport) began selling its merchandise online in 2019 through its D2C website, as well as on e-commerce marketplaces like Myntra, Flipkart, and Amazon. The company opened its first offline store in Bengaluru in 2023.

Founded in 2016, as an online business by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Cure.fit offers digital and offline experiences across fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being under a single app-based platform.

The company opened its first gym in South Bengaluru and now is present in over 130 locations across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, according to the company’s website.