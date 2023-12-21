Cult.sport launches flagship store in Bengaluru

Located at Indiranagar, it is the second offline store of Cult.Sport in the country

Bengaluru: Sports-first direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand Cult.sport has launched its flagship store in Bengaluru, a company official wrote on social media. Located at Indiranagar, it is the second offline store of Cult.sport in the country.

“We at Cult.sport, from Curefit – house of Cult, are proud to launch our flagship store at Indiranagar, Bengaluru which elevates the customer experience with a unique offering for the everyday athletes in the maidan called India,” said Saket Singh, retail lead of Cult.sport in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

Cult.sport forayed into offline retailing with its first physical store at HSR Layout, in Bengaluru, a month ago.

Founded in 2016 as an online business by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Cult.sport offers crafting activewear apparel, sports shoes, cycles, fitness equipment, and sporting goods. Its parent company Cult.fit (previously known as Cure.fit) offers digital and offline experiences across fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being under a single app-based platform.

Cult.fit started its first centre in South Bengaluru and now is present in over 130 locations across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, as per the company’s website.