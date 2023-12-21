Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Cult.sport launches flagship store in Bengaluru

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
15
0
Must Read
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

Located at Indiranagar, it is the second offline store of Cult.Sport in the country

Bengaluru: Sports-first direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand Cult.sport has launched its flagship store in Bengaluru, a company official wrote on social media. Located at Indiranagar, it is the second offline store of Cult.sport in the country.

“We at Cult.sport, from Curefit – house of Cult, are proud to launch our flagship store at Indiranagar, Bengaluru which elevates the customer experience with a unique offering for the everyday athletes in the maidan called India,” said Saket Singh, retail lead of Cult.sport in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

Cult.sport forayed into offline retailing with its first physical store at HSR Layout, in Bengaluru, a month ago.

Founded in 2016 as an online business by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Cult.sport offers crafting activewear apparel, sports shoes, cycles, fitness equipment, and sporting goods. Its parent company Cult.fit (previously known as Cure.fit) offers digital and offline experiences across fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being under a single app-based platform.

Cult.fit started its first centre in South Bengaluru and now is present in over 130 locations across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, as per the company’s website.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessAnagha R Ratna -

Bath & Body Works opens 4th store in Gujarat

Located at VR Mall, Surat, the new store is the 39th brick-and-mortar outlet of Bath & Body Works in...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In