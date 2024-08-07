Lulu Mall Kozhikode, Kerala to open soon

The new 3.5 lakh sq. ft. mall is located at Manakavu, Kozhikode in Kerala

New Delhi: UAE-based multinational conglomerate company Lulu Group will soon open its latest mall in Kozhikode, Kerala, a social media post by the retail conglomerate said on Wednesday.

“We are excited to announce that all brands are now on board at LuLu Mall Kozhikode! Fit-outs are progressing swiftly, and will be launching soon,“ said Lulu Malls India in a LinkedIn post.

“Located at Mankavu, Kozhikode, the mall spans over 3.5 lakh square feet and features three floors of shopping,” the LinkedIn post said. “Highlights include a 1.5 lakh square feet LuLu Hypermarket, a 400-seater food court with 16 diverse brands, including a Pan Asian restaurant and a gaming arena for children. Stay tuned for the grand opening and experience unparalleled shopping at LuLu Mall Kozhikode.”

Kozhikode, located in North Kerala, is an ideal tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches and rich history. With its welcoming seashores, clean water, and numerous attractions, it offers everything a traveller could want. Kozhikode is historically significant as the place where Vasco da Gama landed in India in 1498, making it the centre of the Malabar region. The city is also famous for its spices, attracting traders from around the world.

Lulu Group International, a commercial real estate company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is expanding its presence in India with its ninth city.

The company, founded in 2000 by Kerala-based M. A. Yusuff Ali, has already established operations in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Triprayar, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Palakkad.

Lulu Group operates a vast network of malls, hypermarkets, and retail companies across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India. Currently, the group boasts over 250 hypermarkets and 25 shopping malls spread across 22 nations.