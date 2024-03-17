Lulu Palakkad: Mini Mall, Mega Experiences

Inside Lulu Group’s first mini-mall that brings the best of retail to aspiring consumers of the tier 3 town of Palakkad in Kerala

Multinational conglomerate company Lulu Group launched its fourth shopping mall in Kerala in December 2023. Spanning an area of 2 lakh sq. ft, the mall is in the heart of Palakkad district, on the Kannadi National Highway, surrounded by a vibrant residential community. The highlight of the two-storied mall is the sprawling Lulu Hypermarket dominating 1 lakh sq. ft. on its ground floor. The store showcases a wide array of products from everyday groceries to tantalizing delicacies, from fresh farm produce to the finest imported goods. Lulu Fashion Store, another key attraction in the mall, showcases the latest global trends across a plethora of international, national, and regional fashion brands. Lulu Connect offers attractive deals on electronic gadgets and home appliances.

The Launch

The mall opened to the public on 18 December 2023. The official inauguration ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including District Panchayat President K. Binumol, Kannadi Panchayat President M. Lata, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International – M.A. Yusuf Ali and Executive Director of the Lulu Group, M.A. Ashraf Ali.

MLA Shafi Parambil had the honour of inaugurating the mall, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter in Palakkad’s retail history. The inauguration was followed by a series of events and activities, celebrating this significant milestone for the city.

Zoning

Lulu Mall Palakkad, the first mini-mall planned by Lulu Group in Kerala for 2023-24, is strategically designed to cater to the needs of its catchment area, considering the spending power of a tier 3 town. Lulu Hypermarket is the anchor brand. On the ground floor, patrons can explore a curated selection of fashion, footwear, beauty & wellness, and jewellery brands.

The first floor houses an extension of the Lulu Hypermarket in the format of Lulu Fashion Store, along with the electronics store, Lulu Connect. Additionally, the first floor features a family entertainment zone adjacent to the food court, which includes a restaurant and 11 outlets.

Brands in the Mall

Hypermarket: Lulu Hypermarket

Departmental Store: Lulu Fashion Store

Electronics: Lulu Connect

Eyewear: Jamal Opticals

Fashion Accessories: Peora, G Leathers

Beauty & Wellness: MYOP, Plum

Apparel: Navigator, North Republic, V Star, Go Colors, Vismay

Jewellery: Akshaya Gold & Diamonds

Footwear: Metrends

Gifting: RAD

Home & Lifestyle: Syso

Salon: Poshe Salon

Travel & Luggage: American Tourister

Restaurant: NMR Uptown Eats

ATM: Federal Bank

Food Court: South Indian Coffee House, Rice N Noodles: Pizza Ricotta, Top in Town Veg, Momo n Me, Vox Qabil E Tarif Chic King, Falooda Nation, Dairy Day Ice creams, Pulp Factory, Teastop, Baskin Robbins.

Top Performing Brands: Lulu Hypermarket, Akshaya Jewellers, Chic King, Baskin Robbins.

Campaigns & Marketing Strategy

During its launch around Christmas, Lulu Mall in Palakkad celebrated the festive spirit with a series of events and campaigns. Embracing the holiday season, the mall was adorned with themed decorations and festive lighting, creating a joyous atmosphere for shoppers and visitors. International street performances, musical events, and live shows entertained audiences throughout the holidays, culminating in a spectacular New Year celebration featuring dazzling fireworks.

Additionally, mall retailers offered special promotions and discounts, contributing to the overwhelming response and excitement surrounding the mall’s launch. The combination of festive ambience, entertainment, and attractive offers made the launch month a memorable and successful one for Lulu Mall Palakkad. Lulu Mall has meticulously crafted an extensive marketing calendar and promotion plan tailored specifically for its catchment area.

Recognising the receptiveness of Palakkad’s customers to interactive events and local influencers, the marketing strategy has been devised to capitalize on these preferences. Moreover, given the high level of social media engagement observed in smaller towns like Palakkad, special emphasis is placed on leveraging various social media platforms as part of the marketing campaigns.

Know the mall

Total Builtup area: 2 lakh sq. ft.

Total GLA retail area: 1.2 lakhs sq. ft.

Mall designed: by Builtech

Number of stores: 30

FEC area: 2,500 sq.ft.

FEC players: Funtura

Food Court Area: 3,526 sq. ft.

Food Court Operator: Self

Total parking: 700 vehicles

Average Footfalls on Weekdays: 10,000

Average footfalls on weekends: 28,000

Snapshots

Since its launch, Lulu Palakkad has actively engaged its target audience through a series of exciting events and activities, such as:

Lulu Sale IP – Lulu on Sale

Lulu Flower Fest

Lulu Open Mic

The mall continues to connect with its audience by providing regular updates and announcements tailored to its catchment area.

Tech Implementation

The mall offers an app-based loyalty program that allows customers to redeem vouchers from mall brands by simply uploading their shopping bills and accumulating points. Furthermore, it has a comprehensive 24-hour surveillance system with strategically placed cameras for enhanced security.