Amazon India top boss Manish Tiwary quits

Mumbai: Country head of leading e-commerce marketplace Amazon India, Manish Tiwary, has quit the company and will be moving on as reported by a leading media. Tiwary has decided to resign after spending eight-and-a-half years at the e-commerce giant to pursue new career opportunities.

He spearheaded the e-commerce player’s consumer business in India, which included the company’s seller services. Prior to joining Amazon India in 2016, Tiwary was at Unilever, where he spent several years.

Amazon has confirmed the developments to the media and will be issuing a formal statement soon.