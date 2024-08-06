Register Now
Google News
spot_img
E-CommerceIn FocusPeople

Amazon India top boss Manish Tiwary quits

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
8
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Tiwary has resigned the e-commerce major after eight years to pursue other opportunities

Mumbai: Country head of leading e-commerce marketplace Amazon India, Manish Tiwary, has quit the company and will be moving on as reported by a leading media. Tiwary has decided to resign after spending eight-and-a-half years at the e-commerce giant to pursue new career opportunities.

He spearheaded the e-commerce player’s consumer business in India, which included the company’s seller services. Prior to joining Amazon India in 2016, Tiwary was at Unilever, where he spent several years.

Amazon has confirmed the developments to the media and will be issuing a formal statement soon.

Latest News
Food & BeverageIndiaretailing Bureau -

Chai Sutta Bar opens outlet in Hyderabad

The newly launched CSB outlet is located at Saidabad, K V Ranga Reddy District, Champapet Hyderabad Bengaluru: Quick service restaurant...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.